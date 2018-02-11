Rare weather phenomenon will happen Monday — sunshine

Something will occur Monday that hasn’t happened in Youngstown for a long time. It has only been seen a few times this winter without any obstruction.

This strange object is called the sun!

It can be seen out of the east starting at 7:21 a.m. Monday morning and travel across the sky before disappearing to the west at 5:52 p.m.

It is understandable that this event might frighten some, we have only had four clear days since Dec. 1. I can assure you though the big yellow ball in the sky is harmless.

Side effects of the sunshine are feelings of warmth, increased production of Vitamin D and more energy. In some rare cases, sunshine has been known to cause positive attitudes.

Adjustment to this type of weather will take time — there are several doses of sunshine in the forecast with warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

**Disclaimer**
Meteorologist Matt Jones is not a licensed medical professional. If you feel any of these systems do not contact your doctor, the only remedy is more sunlight exposure. If you do, however, wear sunscreen and enjoy!

