Tina “Tienna” Louise Newansky Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Tina “Tienna” Louise Newransky, of Hubbard, Ohio, formerly of Masury, Ohio, received her wings at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2018, while a patient at the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following an extended illness. She was 51.

Tina was born July 3, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Gerald P. “Hoot” and Hilda Mae (Jessup) Gibson.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1984 and furthered her education by attending ITT, Youngstown, Ohio.

Her former memberships included the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post# 5286, Farrell, Pennsylvania and Women of the Moose, Chapter 714, Monroe, Michigan however she was most proud to be a homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading with a cup of hot tea, hanging out with her family and friends, sitting around a bonfire and putting her toes in the water along any beach.

She is survived by her children, Amanda L. Newransky, Hubbard, Jimmy Newransky, Lincoln Park, Michigan and Mark Newransky, Jr., Ypsilanti, Michigan; her granddaughter, Anna Marie Newransky; her siblings, Rhonda Grubbs and her husband, Eddie, North Brooksville, Florida, Deb Blanchett and her husband, Dave, Masury, Ohio, Kevin Gibson, Phoenix, Arizona, Denise Miller, Greenville, Pennsylvania and Tricia Miller, Carleton, Michigan; her former husband, Mark M. Newransky, Sr., Lincoln Park; her sister-in-law, Chrisann Marie Newransky and her husband, Jose Suaya, Manhattan, New York and her extended family too.

Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, James Stewart and aunts, Phyllis Spencer, Carol Carter and Ellen Jessup.

In accordance with her wishes, an old fashioned wake will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to her family c/o the Briceland Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

