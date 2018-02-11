Trumbull Regional Medical Center interviewing for RN positions

Those interested are asked to bring a resume and two forms of identification

By Published:
Job Fair, Unemployment Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Regional Medical Center is looking to hire more registered nurses.

The hospital in Warren will host a hiring event at their building on E. Market Street Monday from 4-7 p.m.

Applicants can meet and interview with nurse leaders for positions in the intensive care unit, operating room, catheterization laboratory, medical surgery or behavioral health.

Those interested are asked to bring a resume and two forms of identification.

New graduates are welcome to attend.

Enter through the medical professional building across from the hospital entrance on Laird Avenue.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s