Virginia (Robbins) Pilch Obituary

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (Formerly Salem) – Virginia (Robbins) Pilch 93, of Louisville, (formerly of Salem) died at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Altercare of Louisville.

She was born on May 18, 1924 in Salem, the daughter of the late Donald Calvin and Hilda M. (Leatherberry) Robbins.

She was a member of the Salem First Friends Church and a former member of the Salem Saxon Ladies #19.

She is survived by a brother, Leonard Robbins of North Canton and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death in 1999 by her husband, Albert J. Pilch whom she married in 1972.

Services will be on Saturday, 3:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. The Rev. Pete Fowler of the church will be officiating and the burial in Grandview Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17 at the funeral home prior to services.

Donations can be made to Angel’s for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or the The Humane Society, 1825 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, Ohio 44460.

