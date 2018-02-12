Anna Marie Cline Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Anna Marie Cline, 87, passed away in the arms of her loving husband and surrounded by her family at 10:05 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2018 following an extended illness.

She was born in McDonald, Ohio on May 19, 1930 the daughter of Stephen and Sarah (Krepic) Squiric and lived in this community all of her life.

She was a 1948 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

She was a secretary and bookkeeper at Globe Union Battery Factory in Mineral Ridge, American Welding and RMI. She also worked as a part-time bookkeeper for Design Coating.

She enjoyed traveling on vacations, watching football, playing cards with her friends and golfing. She especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her husband of 64 years, Leroy Cline whom she married on October 10, 1953; daughter, Karen (Brian) Smith of Niles; son, Jerry (Marty) Cline of Seabrook Island, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Jason Cline, Amanda (Ron) Van Horn, Kelli (Richard) Evans, Kristen Caldwell; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Jake, Luke, Trevor, Cameron; three brothers and a sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Calling Hours will be Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Douglas Brown will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

