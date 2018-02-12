Best Buy plans to quit selling CDs, others may follow

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Best Buy is reportedly planning to quit selling music CDs at its stores beginning July 1.

According to USA Today, The rise of streaming music services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, as well as the availability of digitally downloadable tracks and albums, are making the CD extinct.

CD sales were down 18 and a half percent last year in the U.S.

Vinyl is a format that went dormant for almost two decades but has re-emerged and accounted for over $400 million in sales in 2016.

Jeffrey Burke, with the Record Connection in Niles, says he’s happy to hear the announcement and says it could lead to more people in his store.

“We think it’s going to be a plus, but it’s a tough call. People today are so used to their phones and their computers and stuff, so it’s a re-education process,” Burke said.

Burke also says big box retailers have already stopped selling many CDs that may have dropped in popularity, but smaller stores can offer those titles, too.

“We are deep in catalogue. Whereas all the sellers of music, your Targets, your Best Buys, Walmarts, they are doing maybe the top 300 best selling CDs. They are not deep into catalogue, which is where the bread and butter is,” Burke said.

Burke said vinyl sales have really taken off. This past December was one of the best months for vinyl.

Several automakers are leaving out the DC players in new vehicles, and there is talk of other big retailers that could be following Best Buy’s lead. Billboard is reporting that Target is considering a change in how it acquires CDs, which could reduce inventory in its stores and leave fewer choices for music fans,