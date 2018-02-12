Boardman asking for residents’ input on township’s future goals

From now through February 23, Boardman residents can fill out an online survey about the township

By Published: Updated:
Boardman is developing a new land-use plan, and at Thursday night's first public meeting, some people were talking about renovating.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Planning and Zoning Department wants input from residents on their visions for the township’s future.

The department recently held two meetings for a Comprehensive Plan to “Build a Better Boardman.”

If you weren’t able to attend the meetings, the township still wants to hear from you.

From now through February 23, you can fill out an online survey that asks questions about the direction that the township should take in the coming years.

You can find that survey on Boardman Township’s website.

Residents who complete every question on the survey will be eligible for a drawing to win gift cards.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s