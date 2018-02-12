Boardman victim first to be honored in KSU shooting exhibit

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University opens its first exhibit to honor the students who died in the campus shooting on May 4th, 1970.

The first exhibit features Boardman High school graduate Sandy Scheuer.

The display is called “Sandy’s Scrapbook.” It contains photos and mementos from the scrapbook Sandy kept while she was in school.

The exhibit will be on display through June at the May 4th Visitor Center on campus.

Sandy was one of four students shot and killed by the Ohio National Guard after days of anti-war protests on campus. Kent State University plans to have similar exhibits for the other three shooting victims.