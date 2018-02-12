Brenda Joyce Austin Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2018 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, for Ms. Brenda Joyce Austin, 62, of Campbell, Ohio, who departed this life Monday, February 12, 2018 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.

Ms. Austin was born March 5, 1955 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a daughter of James J. and Bessie Mae Griffin Arrington. She attended South Jones High School in Mississippi and had worked with Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for 14 years before coming to the Youngstown area and working with Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center for five years, retiring in 2017.

She was a former member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania where she was a member of the choir.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed baking and watching movies.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, five sisters, Mary L. Lee and Linda J. (Charles) Lee both of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Emma R. Goins of Campbell, Cora D. (John) Gohlar of New Orleans, Louisiana and Karen A. Jefferson of Akron, Ohio; three brothers, Clarence H. Arrington of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Willie E. (Adrienne) Arrington of Campbell and Noel Evans of New Orleans, Louisiana; two stepbrothers, Dale and Darrell Ross both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; six stepsisters, Joyce Easterling, Patricia Jefferson and Frances Ross all of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Laura Flint of South Carolina, Jackie Sanders of Charlotte, North Carolina and Mary Gregory of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces, including DeWanda (Armin) Moore whom she reared, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Jimmy Arrington; mother and stepfather, Bessie and Benjamin Jefferson; a brother, James A. Arrington and stepsister, Barbara Lampkins.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services on Friday, March 2.