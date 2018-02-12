Christine M. DeAngelis Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, Girard, Ohio for Christine M. DeAngelis, 71, who passed away on Monday, February 12, 2018.

Christine was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 3, 1946 a daughter of Edward Covacic and Anna Kunovic.

She was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and a member of St. Rose Church.

She worked at the Sunny Days Pre-school and Daycare of St. Rose School.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald (Jerry) DeAngelis, whom she married September 29, 1973; a son, Corey (Stacie Ciani) of Girard, a grandson, Austin Ohl of Youngstown and two nephews, Michael and Edward Sarisky.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brea and a sister, Joann Sarisky.

Friends will be received at St. Rose Church on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

