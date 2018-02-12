Donald A. Splichal Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Donald A. Splichal, age 75, of Hempfield Avenue, Hempfield Township, passed away Monday evening, February 12, 2018 in St. Paul’s.

He was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, on March 7, 1942 to Anthony and Mary (Kolar) Splichal.

Don was a graduate of Dickinson (North Dakota) High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1964.

He was employed as a lab technician beginning in 1967 and retiring in 2006 from what is now UPMC Horizon Greenville.

Don was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

He was a 4th Degree Knight with Knights of Columbus #1446 Fitzmartin Council, where he was active with the Honor Guard and helped with the weekly bingo and morning breakfasts. He was also was a member of Greenville Family Moose Center #276.

After retirement, Don volunteered at UPMC Horizon Greenville and with the Greenville Railroad Park. For many years he served as a Greenville and Commodore Perry Little League Coach, as well as being involved with Commodore Perry Wrestling.

His other interests included, hunting, fishing, bowling and was an avid NASCAR Fan.

On June 20, 1964, he married the former Bonnie J. Leventry, she survives. Also surviving is his son, Troy A. Splichal and his fiancée, Penny Sangkhavichith of Huntington Beach, California; six sisters, Jerri Schulz of Bizmark, North Dakota, Marlene Hoffman of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Rita Kostelecky of La Quinta, California, Darlene Schwartz, Mary Ann Schwindt and Connie Stockert, all of Dickinson, North Dakota; a brother, Gene Splichal of Mina, North Dakota and a grandson, Collin Splichal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Splichal and a brother, Dean Splichal.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, February 16, 2018, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 16, 2018, 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Committal prayers followed by military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125, Knights of Columbus #1446, 170 Clarksville Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or Southern Care Hospice, 16039 Conneaut Lake Road, Ste 108, Meadville, PA 16335.