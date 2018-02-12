Donna Rose Szabo Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Donna Rose Szabo, age 87, died on Monday, February 12, 2018.

She was born on April 4, 1930 a daughter of Florence Autumn (Shults) and Thomas Harry Herman.

Donna was a 1948 graduate of Kinsman High School and attended Youngstown Business College.

On December 9, 1950 she married William Alex Szabo.

Donna was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church and was the Sunday School treasurer for many years.

She was a member of the Kinsman Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary was an EMT as well as serving as treasurer for many years, a member of the Kinsman Travel Club and the Red Hat Club. When her girls were younger, she was a leader for the Kinsman Girl Scout Troop and was awarded the Juliette Gordon Low award. Donna was a charter member of the Kinsman Rainbow Girls and later became Mother Advisor and served on the board, she was also an active member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She enjoyed playing the organ, sewing and was known for lending a hand to anyone that needed assistance.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, William A. Szabo; three sisters, Edythe Marcus, Velma Rosner and Ruth Herman and two brothers, Paul and Charles Herman. Survivors include three daughters, Crystal L. (Glenn) Hudspeth of Kinsman, Ohio, Karen L. (Richard) Carlson of Johnston, Ohio and Pamela J. (Rex) Wilcox of Girard, Ohio; a son, W. Alex (Karla) Szabo of Kinsman, Ohio; a brother, W. Eugene Herman of Reno, Nevada; eight grandchildren, Eric, Shannon, Jon, Josh, Katie, Matt, Chad and Ciara; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Colton, Aubrey and Chase and several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Kinsman United Methodist Church, 8362 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio with Rev. Patricia Christ officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 17 from 11:00 a.m. until the Order of Eastern Star service at 12:45 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church, P.O. Box 218, Kinsman, OH 44428 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Services handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Kinsman, Ohio where an online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.