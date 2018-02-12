Driver hurt in Route 5 crash in Braceville Twp.

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic moved slowly Monday along Route 5 in Braceville Township because of an accident.

The crash happened Monday around 6 a.m., just before the Ohio Turnpike.

According to police, the driver of an SUV was heading east on Route 5 when he lost control and hit a bridge.

The driver told police that he hit an icy patch on the road and slid into the bridge.

The driver was injured, but we don’t know yet how severe those injuries are.

Only one vehicle was involved.

The highway is divided in that area. One lane of traffic was closed at the scene while crews worked to remove the vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

WKBN First News is working to gather more information from police. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.