GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver in Girard says he lost control of his van, causing it to flip over several times.

The accident happened just before noon Monday on the 711 connector, just south of Interstate 80.

The driver told first responders that there was a mechanical failure, and he couldn’t keep the van on the road.

While the van was rolling, it hit another car, coming to rest under a bridge.

Despite how bad it looked, there were no serious injuries.