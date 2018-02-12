Everett James Cronkshaw Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Everett James Cronkshaw will be held at a later date.

Everett passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 at his home.

He was born April 1, 1940 in South Kingston, Rhode Island, the son of James and Elizabeth (Murney) Cronkshaw.

He was raised in Peace Dale, Rhode Island and graduated from South Kingstown High School.

Everett was a Forestry Fire Member before entering the United Sates Coast Guard. He then took a job with the South Kingstown Police Department as a Sargent, retiring after 25 years of service.

He moved to Florida briefly before moving to Ohio to be closer to family.

Everett enjoyed gardening and helping friends. He always had a love for animals and of seafood.

He was a life member of the South Kingstown Elks #1899 and a member of the American Legion Post #737 for 34 years.

Everett is survived by a nephew, James B. Lingo, Jr. of Berlin Center, Pam Lingo and a niece, Cynthia Lingo of Niles. He also leaves great-nephews, Chris (Melani) Muir of Masury, James(Alexa) Lingo and Justin (Josa) Muir both of Boardman and Jason Pringle of Mineral Ridge, as well as two great-great-nephews, Chris Muir, Jr. and Cole Muir and a great-great-niece, Broklyn Olivia Muir.

Besides his parents, Everett was preceded in death by his sister, Frances (James) Lingo and a great-nephew Jeff Pringle.

