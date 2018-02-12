Game of the Week interview: Struthers Coach John Grandy



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers held off a late charge from Columbiana, coming away with a 61-52 win Monday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Following the win, Struthers Head Coach John Grandy joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Khayla Brown led the Wildcats with a team-high 20 points. Keasia Chism added 12 points, while Trinity McDowell chipped in with 8 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Struthers improves to 18-3 on the season. The Wildcats conclude the regular season Tuesday at Liberty, before embarking on the Division II Sectional Finals against the winner of Cardinal Mooney/Hubbard on February 22nd.