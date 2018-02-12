Gary W. Cook Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 17 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, for Gary W. Cook, 64, of Canfield, who died early Monday morning, February 12 at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Gary was born July 15, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of Lloyd Jefferson and Nina May (Bondesen) Cook.

He was a 1971 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong resident.

At age 15 he began working with his father at Canfield Township and later became the road supervisor. For 35 years he and his crew took care of the township infrastructure, writing and presenting grants to benefit the community and dissipating neighborhood disagreements with an innate skill and a genuine smile until he retired in 2011.

He was an extremely generous man, always willing to mow a neighbor’s lawn, fix a friend’s car, or lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. He loved to be outdoors and was often spotted walking his dalmatians or jogging around the block. Known by family and friends to be a practical joker, his cheerfulness and thoughtfulness brought a smile to every person he met.

As an avid Canfield sports fan, he was actively involved in coaching rec soccer for 15 years. Most athletes recognize and remember his bounding cheers echoing from the stands.

In addition to his mother, Nina Cook of Woodbridge, Virginia, Gary leaves his wife, Beverly Vangeloff-Cook, whom he married July 19, 1986; three daughters, Dr. Hillary Ann (Sim) Chang and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Benjamin of Cincinnati, Jenna Carolina (Harrison) Arp of Columbus and Dr. Alys Juliene Cook of Jacksonville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Jefferson Cook; his late wife, Nancy (Vangeloff) Cook and his sister, Laurel Rupert.

Friends may call on Friday, February 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 17 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Canfield Recreational Soccer, P.O. Box 73, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

