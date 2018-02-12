Girard crime activity: Police seize pot plant, exotic snakes during investigation

Wednesday, Feb. 5

10:48 a.m. – 200 block of E. Broadway Ave., reported theft of $170 and 45 Xanax and 45 Oxycontin pills from a vehicle.

2:12 p.m. – 100 block of Townsend Ave., theft of tools, loose change and other items from an unlocked vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

8:53 p.m. – Robinwood Blvd. SE and Haig St., Sydney Maras, charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, failure to control and temporary permit violations. A juvenile was also charged with possession of marijuana. Police said Maras was driving a vehicle that slid into a large bush on someone’s property. Police said it was reported that the driver then left the area. Maras told police he only left because the homeowner’s husband continued to yell at them. Police said the two had marijuana in the vehicle.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

3:26 a.m. – 200 block of Churchill Rd., Charles Maurer, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Maurer threw a pack of cigarettes at her face after an argument, causing a scratch on her face. Maurer told police he threw the pack to the woman after she requested it, but denied that any domestic violence had occurred.

Friday, Feb. 9

11:05 a.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Ave., police received reports of marijuana sales in the area and questioned a man who lived in a trailer. Police said he had a marijuana plant inside, as well as 69 grams of marijuana, the remains of other plants, pipes and a scale. The man admitted to selling a couple of ounces of marijuana but said he was retired from the marijuana trafficking business, according to a police report. Police said two large exotic snakes and a gun were also seized. Charges are pending.

Saturday, Feb. 10

6:13 a.m. – 400 block of Elruth Ct., a woman reported that someone stole her identity to file her taxes. She said at least 35 other employees at her work also had their information used in the same way.

Sunday, Feb. 11

12:26 p.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Ave., a man reported that his wallet was stolen while he was sitting in a trailer home with friends. The wallet was later found empty behind a washing machine. A woman who was also at the trailer gave police the name of a suspect who she said became argumentative and refused to empty his pockets when questioned about the missing wallet.

8:00 p.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., a window of the Rabbit Hole Consignment Store was broken. Police said it did not appear that anyone had gone into the store.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

