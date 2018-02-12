Glenn E. Crandall Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Glenn Crandall, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Lake Vista Assisted Living in Cortland.

He was born in Warren on March 16, 1929.

Glenn grew up in Champion and graduated from Champion High School.

After high school, he joined the Army during the Korean War and proudly served at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he also married his high school sweetheart, Doris in 1948.

They returned to Ohio, where Glenn was employed at Copperweld Steel as Chief Metallurgist for 27 years. Glenn ventured into a new career at Burnett Pools in Cortland and enjoyed many years with the Burnett family, retiring as VP of Sales.

Glenn and “Do’d” raised their family in Champion and eventually settled in Cortland for the past 30 years. They lived a very full life in nearly 70 years of marriage, wintering in Florida and traveling extensively.

Glenn loved his family, enjoyed his grandchildren, watching and playing golf, a 5:00 p.m. glass of wine, the Buckeye’s, the Tribe and yes, the Browns. Glenn’s love of growing herbs and vegetables led him to obtain a master gardner certification from the Ohio State University after he retired.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Doris, who resides at Armstrong Memory Care in Champion; daughter, Judy (Jerome) Foskey of Cortland; son, Gary (Linda) Crandall of Howland; granddaughter, Jill (Doug) Hughes of Atlanta and granddaughter, Nicole (Jim) Martyniuk of Burlington, Ontario; great-granddaughter, Rose Marie Hughes of Atlanta and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

They request any donations be made to the Alzheimer Network care of the Crandall Family at 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 to combat the disease which afflicts Glenn’s spouse Doris and so many others they have met in in their mother’s journey.

