Historic house in Canfield being moved and made into a home

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Canfield’s most historic houses has been removed from its original foundation and will be pushed back a short distance, where it will be renovated and made into a home once again.

Along Raccoon Road near the intersection with Canfield Road sits a house on a flatbed, ready to be moved.

“We traced this house back to 1820,” said Adrian Amedia, who owns Independent Dialysis Group.

The 42-year-old bought the house and its 42 acres because he always liked it. Now he’s going to move it back a thousand feet.

“It’s really close to the road. I mean, this house predates this road,” he said.

From the side, you can see the 9″ by 9″ beams used by the original owner, Ferdinand Fullwiler, and how they were attached by wooden pegs.

“That’s American Chestnut. American Chestnut went extinct somewhere around 1900,” Amedia said.

Also on the property is a barn built in 1860. Amedia and some Amish men have already renovated it. He has pictures showing how the barn had to be raised so the foundation could be rebuilt. The plan is to use it as a party barn.

With the barn close to finished, the focus will now be the house — getting it moved and renovated.

Amedia loves talking about its history. He bought it from William Calhoun, one of the top lawyers at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

“Everybody that’s had this house has had it for a long chunk of time. It wasn’t one of those five years and move type of situations. I think we’re the fifth owner since 1820,” Amedia said.

The house has not been moved because of the wet ground. Once it either freezes or dries, it’ll be inched back near the tree line, two additions will be added and eventually, it will become the Amedia family home.

Amedia estimates that the entire project — the land, the barn, moving the house and renovating it — will cost him close to a million dollars.

He hopes to be living in it by the summer of 2019.

