James A. Farmakis Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – James A. Farmakis, of Hermitage, passed away at 11:41 a.m. Monday, February 12, 2018 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was 85.

Mr. Farmakis was born November 6, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Aristides and Themis (Chalderis) Farmakis.

He moved to the area in the 1940’s and was a 1950 graduate of Sharon High School.

Jim worked at the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. for two years before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Upon his honorable discharge, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Jim owned and operated Ferro Construction for more than 35 years and during his retirement was a consultant and well known developer.

He was a member of the Sharon University Club and the Farrell Lions and Wolves Clubs.

Jim loved spending time with family and friends at his home on Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards, particularly pinochle, gin rummy and euchre.

Surviving are his wife of 24 years, the former Rosemary Good Horodyski, at home; two daughters, Christina Farmakis-King and her husband, Jeffery, Jackson Center, Pennsylvania and Jamie Zeigler and her husband, Bradley, Shenango Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania; a son, A.J. Farmakis and his wife, Jan, Hermitage; two stepsons, John Horodyski, Denver Colorado and Robert Horodyski and his wife, MaryBeth, Gainesville, Florida; a stepdaughter, Linda Hahn and her husband, Gregory, Canton, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, Nicholas Farmakis and his wife, Mary, of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Farmakis, Sharpsville and several loving nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Farmakis and his best friend, Rudy Pryately, who also died Monday morning.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Fund, to a local Salvation Army or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16 in the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.