Joseph J. O’Hara Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Joseph J. O’Hara, 65, of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, February 12, 2018, at his home.

Joseph was born September 14, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Mary Hallochak O’Hara and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1971 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a surgical technician at the former Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and for Northside Medical Center, retiring in 2014.

Mr. O’Hara was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where he was active in many church activities.

He enjoyed cooking and was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Ohio State Buckeyes and of the Chaney Cowboys.

Joe is survived by his wife, Irene Hryb O’Hara, whom he married May 1, 1976; his daughter, Shannon (Joseph) Seifert of Youngstown; two brothers, Frank (Joan) Bartolec of Youngstown and James (Arthea) O’Hara of Warren and two sisters, Donna Pappagallo of Youngstown and Kathy Heinlen of Masury.

Joe’s birth mother, Loraine Goroski, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, in Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 17, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Joe’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



