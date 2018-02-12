Jury selection underway for teen accused of gruesome Niles killing

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – New video out of a courtroom in Trumbull County jury selection is underway for the teen accused of killing an elderly woman in Niles.

Jacob LaRosa is charged with aggravated murder, attempted rape and other crimes in the death of Marie Belcastro.

The murder happened in March 2015. LaRosa was 15 years old at the time, Belcastro was 94.

He could face life in prison if he’s found guilty.

Once the jury is seated they will immediately be escorted to Niles to view the crime scene. After that opening arguments will begin.

