Kathryn “Kitty” Ellen (Downes) Dixon Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church will be celebrated by Rev. Bernard Timothy, O.P., assisted by Deacon George Kashmar Saturday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m. for Kathryn “Kitty” Ellen Dixon, 90 years young, who passed away gracefully Monday afternoon, February 12 surrounded by her family.

Kitty was born July 5, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of James C. and Anne McGivern Downes.

She was a proud graduate of both Immaculate Conception and Ursuline High School; where she was head majorette and prom queen.

After graduation in 1945, Kitty relocated to Oakmont, Pennsylvania, with her family where she was a supervisor for Pennsylvania Bell Telephone.

Kitty was a devoted Catholic and active member of St. Dominic Parish.

She volunteered at St. Dominic’s as well as St. Vincent Depaul.

Kitty belonged to Camelot and Boardman Bowling Leagues, Ursuline Bridge Club, Bears Club and Women Auxiliary Bears, water aerobics, the Starlighters, many golf leagues and many other social groups over the years.

Kitty was an accomplished seamstress and crocheter; family and many friends were the recipients of her treasures.

Kitty set the gold standard for grandmothers; making each of her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren feel special with movie and lunch dates, special birthday outings and shopping trips galore.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 68 wonderful years, Donald E. Dixon, whom she married November 5, 1949; her children, Anne (Emanuel) Saraceno, Donald (Barbara) Dixon, Jr. and Mary Grace (Deacon George) Kashmar of Libertyville, Illinois; grandchildren, Matthew (Christine) Saraceno, Mark Saraceno, Katie (Mark) Rowley, Donald Dixon III, Patrick and Annie Kashmir and great-grandchildren, Gianna and Gabriella Saraceno.

She also leaves a younger sister, Mary Grace Miller of Oakmont, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Benjamin Gessler and Norman Frick and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Kitty is preceded in death by sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Gessler, Jane Frick and Nancy Gamble and her beloved dog of 17 years, Glaze.

Moms Legacy will forever be cherished and now, Kitty is enjoying her “Heavenly killians” which she felt to be the “best medicine”.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning, February 17 at St. Dominic Church prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

