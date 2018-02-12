Melvin J. Price Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – On Monday, February 12, 2018, Melvin J. Price, age 70, passed away at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Melvin was born in Hendricks, West Virginia on January 7, 1939, to Melvin C. and Nellie (Long) Price.

Melvin is survived by his sons, Derreck Price of Shreveport, Louisiana, Bryant Price of Kutztown, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Shanyn; siblings, Georgie, Linda, Debbie, Bonnie and Patricia and good friends, Carl and Gerry Stere and Vernon Hughes.

Melvin was the former owner of an retail electronics store and honorably served his county in the United States Air Force.

Burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements by Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Send condolences to Melvin’s family by visiting www.cremateohio.com.