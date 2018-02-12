Michael N. Stockan, Jr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Michael N. Stockan, Jr. of Hermitage passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday, February 12, 2018, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was 84.

Mr. Stockan was born December 28, 1933, in Sharon, a son of Michael Nicholas Stockan, Sr. and Mary M. (Chudy) Stockan.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1952 graduate of Sharon High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corp.

Mike retired from Richard G. English and Associates, Inc., Sharon, where he was employed for many years. He previously worked at the Mercer County Courthouse.

Mike was a longtime active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where he was a Eucharistic Minister.

He was also a member of the Buhl Community Recreation Center for many years.

An avid sports fan, Mike loved basketball and helped with the prestigious Hoyle Tournament when it was held at Sharon High School. He was also a baseball and football fan.

Surviving are his wife, the former M. Kathleen “Kay” McKay King, whom he married September 2, 1989 in St. Joseph Church; a stepdaughter, Anne K. Churchman, Pulaski; two stepsons, Robert T. King and his wife, Wendy, Edinburg and Scott P. King and his wife, Kimberly, Severn, Maryland and four grandchildren, Holly, Sarah and Chloe King and Sydney Churchman.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marian and Pauline.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2018 , in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

The family will receive friends immediately following the Mass in the church social hall.

Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

