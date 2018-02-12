Niles treasurer resigns suddenly

Janet Jones was appointed as the city treasurer by Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia in May of 2016


NILES, Ohio (WKBN) –  The city of Niles is now looking for a new treasurer since the woman who held that position suddenly resigned.

Janet Jones was appointed as the city treasurer by Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia in May of 2016 and was elected to a full term this past November.

Monday morning, she handed in her resignation to Mayor Scarnecchia, effective last Friday/. She wrote that she was looking to further her career in other areas.

“We do need to get somebody immediately ’cause there’s too many things that have to be done for our fiscal status,” Scarnecchia said.

Scarnecchia said they’re looking for a qualified candidate to fill the part-time position in the interim. Then, the Democratic Precinct Committee will select someone.

