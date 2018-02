STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Senior Khaylah Brown was named Player of the Game for her play in the Wildcats’ 61-52 win over Columbiana Monday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 12th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Brown tallied a game-high 20 points in the victory, helping the Wildcats improve to 18-3 overall on the campaign. Struthers has now won eleven of its last twelve games.