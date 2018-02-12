Police: Boardman man beat woman severely, causing head injuries

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman was arrested over the weekend after police say he beat a woman so badly she became dizzy.

Emergency crews were worried that the victim’s brain may have been injured as a result of the attack, according to a police report.

Boardman police say 27-year-old Joshua Burke had been drinking with friends Saturday night and became upset when a gay man hugged and slapped the woman on the buttocks.

On the way home, police say Burke slammed the woman’s head against the car window several times and gave her a bloody nose.

Burke denies hitting the woman and said she caused the injuries to herself, according to the report.

Police said Burke had small scratches on his cheek, chin and right hand, which the woman said she caused while trying to stop him from hurting her.

Burke told police that the woman attacked him because he wouldn’t stop to get her something to eat while they were passing Steak n’ Shake.

Police said due to the woman’s injuries, she displayed signs of having a seizure, and paramedics were worried that her brain was bleeding.

Burke was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.