President Trump planning western Pennsylvania rally

BEAVER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to come to Beaver County for a campaign rally next week.

The rally will be held February 21 at Ambridge Area Senior High School (909 Duss Avenue, Ambridge, PA 15003). It will be in the gym at 7 p.m.

Spokesman Michael Glassner said it will be an opportunity for the president “to connect once again with hardworking Americans in the local community.”

Trump is expected to talk about the economy, businesses, bonuses and wages and tax cuts, among other things.

It is the 20th rally Trump has had in Pennsylvania.

