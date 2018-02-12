Pursuit of Perfection: West Branch girls remain Number One for 6th straight week

The Warriors stay perfect with a 55-32 win over their rivals Monday.

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The West Branch girls remain the Number One ranked Division II team in state for the 6th straight week. The Lady Warriors are a perfect 21-0 on the season.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (5) 20-2 148
2. Canton McKinley (4) 19-1 146
3. Dublin Coffman (5) 21-1 142
4. Newark (4) 21-1 131
5. W. Chester Lakota W. 20-2 101
6. Solon 19-2 98
7. Mason (1) 19-3 82
8. Stow-Munroe Falls 19-2 64
9. Wadsworth 18-2 45
10. Tol. Notre Dame 17-4 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.

DIVISION II

1. WEST BRANCH (15) 21-0 176
2. Bellevue 20-1 133
3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 16-2 118
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 20-2 108
5. Trotwood-Madison 19-2 93
6. Toledo Rogers 17-3 83
7. Germantown Valley View 19-2 79
8. Zanesville Maysville 18-2 60
9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19-3 51
10. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (13) 21-1 163
2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3) 18-0 131
3. Kirtland 21-0 114
4. Doylestown Chippewa 20-0 104
5. Archbold (1) 19-1 87
6. Cols. Africentric 19-3 79
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 19-1 74
8. Waynesville 21-1 65
9. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 41
10. Minford 20-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Waterford (11) 20-1 171
2. Ottoville (4) 19-1 164
3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3) 22-0 140
4. Minster 17-3 117
5. Fairfield Christian 18-2 104
6. JACKSON-MILTON 18-2 75
7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 18-4 42
8. Ft. Recovery 15-4 38
9. Cornerstone Christian (1) 15-5 35
10. Arcadia 17-3 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13.

