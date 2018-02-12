Remembering Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The community of Westerville is mourning the loss of two officers who were shot and killed responding to a call Saturday.

Officer Eric Joering is one of two officers killed.

A detective with the Division of Police, Officer Joering was three times recognized with the Exceptional Duty Award. He was also recognized with a commendation in 2013.

In 2013, Joering was also recognized for his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of dealers with links to high-level drug traffickers in Mexico.

According to Ohio Police K9 Memorial, Joering was recently partnered with K9 Sam.

The Marion Police Department said on its Facebook page that its own K9 unit trained with Joering and Sam. The Westerville duo visited several schools in Marion County, as well.

Officer Anthony Morelli is the other officer who lost his life on while responding to that same call Saturday.

Officer Morelli was recognized in 2012 as the Westerville Division of Police Officer of the Year.

According to the division’s 2012 annual report:

Officer of the Year is awarded to an officer nominated and elected by peers for outstanding actions and conduct over the previous year. The 2012 Officer of the Year was Officer Anthony Morelli. His nomination cited the following: Officer Morelli ranks number one on the shift for the following categories: case reports, incident reports, accidents, and OVIs. He is substantially above the shift average in all other categories of the activity report including citations and arrests. His assigned cases are thorough and completed in a timely manner. Throughout his tenure, he has remained motivated, dedicated, and professional in the performance of his duties.

Morelli was also recognized for taking place in the 2015 Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run, supporting the Special Olympics of Ohio. Officer Morelli along with two other officers helped raise $580 for Special Olympics.