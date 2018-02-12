Remembering Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli

Both officers received several commendations while serving on the police force

By Published:
Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.
Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering (Left), Anthony Morelli (Right) (CREDIT: Westerville Division of Police)

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The community of Westerville is mourning the loss of two officers who were shot and killed responding to a call Saturday.

Officer Eric Joering is one of two officers killed. 

A detective with the Division of Police, Officer Joering was three times recognized with the Exceptional Duty Award. He was also recognized with a commendation in 2013.

In 2013, Joering was also recognized for his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of dealers with links to high-level drug traffickers in Mexico.

According to Ohio Police K9 Memorial, Joering was recently partnered with K9 Sam.

The Marion Police Department said on its Facebook page that its own K9 unit trained with Joering and Sam. The Westerville duo visited several schools in Marion County, as well.

Officer Anthony Morelli is the other officer who lost his life on while responding to that same call Saturday.

Officer Morelli was recognized in 2012 as the Westerville Division of Police Officer of the Year.

According to the division’s 2012 annual report:

Officer of the Year is awarded to an officer nominated and elected by peers for outstanding actions and conduct over the previous year. The 2012 Officer of the Year was Officer Anthony Morelli. His nomination cited the following: Officer Morelli ranks number one on the shift for the following categories: case reports, incident reports, accidents, and OVIs. He is substantially above the shift average in all other categories of the activity report including citations and arrests. His assigned cases are thorough and completed in a timely manner. Throughout his tenure, he has remained motivated, dedicated, and professional in the performance of his duties.

Morelli was also recognized for taking place in the 2015 Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run, supporting the Special Olympics of Ohio. Officer Morelli along with two other officers helped raise $580 for Special Olympics.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s