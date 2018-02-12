Report: Liberty woman tried to cut boyfriend with folding knife

Janae Cox was charged with felonious assault, criminal damaging and domestic violence

By Published: Updated:
Janae Cox, charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in Liberty.
LIBERTY: Arrested Feb. 10 - Janae Cox, 20, charged with felonious assault, criminal damaging and domestic violence

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty Township man told police that his girlfriend punched him in the face and tried to stab him with a folding knife after an argument on Saturday.

Just after 3 a.m., police were called to the couple’s apartment in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Drive.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, told police that his girlfriend, 20-year-old Janae Cox, was upset that he called her an explicit name through a text message. He said the two were arguing about that when Cox punched him in the face. He told police that Cox then threatened to “stab the f**k out” of him while swiping a folding knife across his chest, according to a police report.

Police noted in their report that there were cuts in the man’s clothing but that the knife didn’t cut his skin.

Officers said a neighbor, who was in their apartment at the time, confirmed the man’s version of events.

After pushing Cox out of the apartment, the victim told police that Cox broke a window and climbed inside, continuing to yell at him. She then threw his cell phone against the wall, breaking the screen of the phone, he told police.

Cox, who questioned about the allegations, told police that she did try to punch her boyfriend but said she missed. She said he also tried to punch her and told police that she had been abused in the past. She also admitted to trying to stab the man but said she missed, according to the report.

Cox was arrested and charged with felonious assault, criminal damaging and domestic violence.

Bond was set at $50,000 on Monday, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s