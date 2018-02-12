Richard A. Scott Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Richard A. Scott, 71, passed away Monday morning, February 12, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Scott was born September 7, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Leonard and Helen Varro Chnapko.

Richard was a skilled craftsman for various companies in the area including Superior Industries and Stanley Steamer.

Richard served in the U.S. Navy stationed in the Mediterranean on the USS Cambria.

He had been a member of the VFW.

He loved his whole family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard had a great sense of humor and never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Griffith Scott, whom he married July 31, 1971; his children, Robert Scott of Bloomington, Indiana, Patricia Scott of Columbiana and Michael Scott and son-in-law Travis Morgan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; six sisters, Donna Jean Mittial, Deborah Aziz, Darlene Bateman, Darla Scott, Denise (Terry) O’Malley and Doreen DeLisio (Mark Carver); two brothers, Douglas Scott and Donald Scott (Debbie Ferreri); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Scott; a sister, Delores Donoghue and a brother, David Scott.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2018 with Mr. Greg Aker officiating at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania where military honors will be accorded.

