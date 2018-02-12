Richard W. Trexler Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A celebration of life memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating, for Richard Trexler, 79, who passed away Monday, February 12.

Richard was born June 4, 1938, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Dorothy Trexler.

He was a 1956 graduate of Allentown High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Later, Richard worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Republic Steel and WCI Steel.

He was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, where he was an active member of the men’s club and the golf league.

Richard will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Mary Ann Macek, whom he married May 30, 1959; his children, Marcia (Frank) Turocy, Mark (Debbie) Trexler, Maria (Jim) Rutana and Melanie (David) Flath; his grandchildren, Megan (Kyle) Brown, Frank (Paula) Turocy, Andrew (Emma) Turocy, Jared (Janine) Turocy, Derek Turocy, Jessica Rutana and Danielle Rutana; great-grandchildren, Makayla Brown, Carson Brown, Camden Brown, Madyn Brown, Isabella Turocy and Hadley Turocy and another great-grandchild on the way; his sister, Jeanette (Webb) Lauer; many nieces and nephews and his special travel companions, John and Anne Thomas and John and Maurene Hritz.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Trexler and Ray Trexler; his sister, Sandy Badman; in-laws, Joseph and Ann Macek and his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carol, Dennis and Janet Macek.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made in Richard’s name to the Rescue Mission, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

The Trexler family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

