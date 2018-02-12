Rita Thomas Stewart Obituary

SPRING, Texas (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Rita Thomas Stewart will be held Saturday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the former Victory Lutheran Church in Youngstown. Mrs. Stewart formerly of Youngstown departed this life Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Houston Northwest Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Mrs. Stewart was born November 21, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of Dorris M. and Earlese Wigfall Thomas.

She was a graduate of South High School and was formerly employed as a medical secretary with the Northwest Diagnostic Clinic in Houston retiring after 25 years of service.

She was a devoted wife and dedicated mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was caring and supportive to those she worked with and she never met a stranger. Her kind and generous spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving father of Youngstown; her loving husband, Dane Stewart; her loving sons, Dane H. Stewart II and Shaun P. Stewart all of Spring, Texas; her sister, Doris Thomas Buckler of Houston, Texas; her brother, Victor Thomas of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her sister, Barbara Thomas Groves.

The family will receive friend Saturday, February 24 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.