Sandra Venable Anderson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Homegoing services will be Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Noon at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home for Sandra Venable Anderson, who departed this life Monday, February 12, 2018.

Ms. Anderson, lovingly known as “JoJo,” was born August 30, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell L. Venable, Sr. and Martha V. Bobson Venable.

She retired in 2016, after working many years in the healthcare field as a nursing assistant. She had been employed by the Youngstown Development Center and Home Care Network.

She leaves her mother of Lynhurst; a son, Gollin Freeman of Youngstown; two sisters, Laverne Harrison of Youngstown and Hazel Pugh of Willoughby Hills; two brothers, Joseph Michael and Frank Nathan Venable, both of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Damon, Kason, Da’Ron and De’Jon, all of Youngstown and her companion, Phillip Lawrence of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her father; two sisters, Gertrude Venable Collins and Gloria North and three brothers, Russell, Jr., Phillip and Clifford Venable.

Friends may call one hour prior to services on Tuesday, February 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home.