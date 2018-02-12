Shirley J. Thompson Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Shirley J. Thompson, of West Salem Township, formerly of Transfer, died at 6:00 a.m. Monday, February 12, 2018 in St. Paul Homes after a brief illness. She was 79.

Shirley was born October 18, 1938, in Clarksville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Russell Kennedy and Anna Catherine (Geiwitz) Kennedy.

She was a homemaker and attended Charleston United Methodist Church.

Shirley was a member of REACT Radio Club. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Dean and her husband, Charles of Erie; a son, Donald Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Dyana of Greenville; a sister, Neva Stephenson of West Middlesex; five grandchildren, Alan Dean, Michele Truax, Erica Wilczynski, Elizabeth Thompson and Seth Thompson and six great-grandchildren, Anna, Levi, Paige, Nathan, Keri and Evelynn.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Thompson, Sr. whom she married October 7, 1960 and who passed away May 28, 2001; a sister, Lucille Friga; a brother, James Kennedy and a great-granddaughter, Matilda Jane Ohl.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, February 15 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 16 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. C. Charles Eckles officiating.

Burial will be in Transfer Cemetery.

