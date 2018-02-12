Shoveling snow linked to lower back pain, how to avoid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve ever had a sore back after shoveling snow, you are not alone. Lower back pain is one of the most common reasons people visit the emergency room after clearing snow.

One way you might avoid this pain is to treat your muscles after you shovel. You want to warm and stretch your back muscles once you come inside, whether anything hurts or not.

“Typically by doing heat and then some stretches along with that, get the muscle back up to, the blood flow back up to where it was before. Stretch out those tight knots that are trying to form from the repetitive motion of lifting and throwing the snow,” said Dr. Andrew Bang of Cleveland Clinic.

Most people won’t feel back pain from shoveling until the next morning. If you’re still having back pain three to four days later and it’s painful, not just sore, it’s time to look into some treatment, perhaps physical therapy or deep tissue massage.

If the pain continues to linger after trying non-invasive treatments, it’s a good idea to follow up with a physician.