Terranova makes history, becomes Jackson-Milton’s all-time leading scorer

NORTH JACKSON, OH (WKBN)-Jackson-Milton senior Michaelina Terranova became the schools all-time leading scorer Monday night in the Blue Jays win over Crestview 52-39.

Terranova came into the game tied with former Blue Jay Tonya (Treharne) Kline who set the mark in 1985 with 1,299 career points.

Needing just one point, Terranova was shut out by the Rebels in the first quarter. But about halfway thru the 2nd, Terranova made history, knocking down an 18-footer to set the new school mark.

Terranova finished with 6 points on the night. The Blue Jays were led by Abby Spalding who had 17 points.

Krista Perry led the way for the Rebels with 15 points.

The Blue Jays improve to 19-2 overall and were ranked 6th in the final Division IV regular season AP poll released on Monday.