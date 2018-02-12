The Last Unbeaten: LaBrae boys remain ranked in latest AP Poll

Four area boys high school basketball teams are ranked in the State Top Ten this week

Tyler Stephens led the way for LaBrae with 22 points in the Vikings win over Girard on Tuesday.

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Four area boys high school basketball teams are ranked in the State Top Ten this week, but only one remains undefeated. LaBrae has improved to 18-0, and currently ranks 4th in Division III.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Solon (16) 18-0 169
2. Cin. Moeller (2) 18-3 133
3. Huber Hts. Wayne 19-1 126
3. Upper Arlington 19-1 126
5. Tol. St. John’s 19-1 88
6. Sylvania Southview 17-1 80
7. Springfield 16-3 77
8. Cin. Princeton 17-3 47
9. Pickerington N. 17-3 44
10. Logan 17-2 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (16) 19-0 175
2. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 19-1 144
3. Proctorville Fairland 19-3 105
4. Trotwood-Madison 17-3 86
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17-1 82
6. POLAND 17-1 81
7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15-2 79
8. Cols. Eastmoor 17-4 39
9. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 35
10. Akr. SVSM 10-8 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.

DIVISION III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13) 19-0 159
2. Cin. Deer Park (4) 20-0 157
3. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 129
4. LABRAE 18-0 118
5. Oregon Stritch 17-1 110
6. Versailles 16-3 60
7. Cols. Wellington 14-4 53
8. Oak Hill 17-2 43
9. Genoa Area 16-3 22
(tie) Cols. Africentric 15-6 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14) 21-0 160
2. McDONALD (1) 17-1 129
3. Hannibal River 17-1 124
4. St. Henry 17-3 98
5. Ft. Loramie (1) 19-2 97
6. Pettisville 17-2 74
7. BRISTOL 16-2 66
8. Berlin Hiland 15-5 53
9. Spring. Cath. Cent. 16-3 50
10. Cornerstone Christian (2) 10-7 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. WARREN JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.

