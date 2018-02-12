Three dry days to help the thaw

Thankfully during this thaw there will be three dry days so the ground can suck up the moisture. Check the weather video above for details and the seven day forecast.

We have only had four clear days since Dec. 1. Side effects of the sunshine are feelings of warmth, increased production of Vitamin D and more energy. In some rare cases, sunshine has been known to cause positive attitudes.

Temperatures rise for the middle of the week with a chance of rain not snow. Warmer in time for Wednesday and Valentine’s Day. Colder temperatures will return with a little snow but for the most part this week will feel like spring.