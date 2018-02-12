Woman accused of planning robbery of elderly Youngstown man

Related Coverage Youngstown police looking for robbers who tied up, beat elderly man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There has been an arrest in a robbery that left an elderly Youngstown man beaten and some of his possessions stolen.

Alyssa Dimuzio, 21, appeared in court Monday afternoon on an aggravated burglary charge.

Prosecutors said she helped plan the robbery last month at a home on East Midlothian Boulevard, where the 73-year-old victim’s guns, a safe and his pickup truck were stolen.

Investigators say Dimuzio had been living with the victim until he threw her out the day before the robbery.

She was picked up over the weekend at a home in Salem where she had been staying.

She’s now jailed on a $50,000 bond.