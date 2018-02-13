Arletha Coleman Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19, at the Zionhill Baptist Church, for Mrs. Arletha Coleman, 94, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, in Park Vista Ohio Living.

Mrs Coleman was born February 24, 1923, in Thomasville, Georgia, a daughter of David F. and Rosalee Glenn Wilson.

She was a homemaker, a member of the church and it’s Missionary Society, a member of the E.O.B.A. Laymen Department of Baptist Association and Four square block watch. She was a universal Missionary for all and pioneer in all activities.

Her husband, James Lester Coleman whom she married June, 1939, died March 29, 1985.

She leaves children, James Ronald (Elizabeth) Coleman, Larry, David and Curtis Coleman, Joyce (Benjamin) Davidson, Carol Owens and Betty DuBose; brother, Frank (Mattie) Fulton; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Lester Coleman, Jr.; three sisters and four brothers.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be Greenhaven Memorial Gardens

Arrangements were entrusted to Murray-Wellington Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



