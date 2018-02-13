Arthur Lee “Art” Rickert Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Arthur Lee “Art” Rickert, 72, of Transfer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at his home, surrounded by family.

Art was born on March 17, 1945, to Harold E. and Inis E. (Ewing) Rickert in Tallahassee, Florida.

Art worked for 34 years at Damascus Tube as a millwright until its closing and Winner Steel until his retirement. He also owned and operated A.L. Rickert Excavating.

On September 16, 1964, he married his wife, Shirley A. (McCullough) Rickert, who survives at home.

Art loved watching and following his grandsons football games and wrestling matches.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Shirley A. Rickert; daughter, Shelley (Shannon) Brightbill of Kentucky; son, William “Bill” (Paula) Rickert of Transfer; granddaughter, Morgan Brightbill; three grandsons, Logan Rickert, Cole Rickert and Connor Brightbill as well as sister in law, Beverly “Becky” McCullough of Transfer.

He was preceded in death by father, Harold E. Rickert; mother, Inis E. Rickert and brother, Paul E. Rickert.

Friends may call Friday, February 16 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. also Saturday, February 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17 on 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in Rickert Church Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service.