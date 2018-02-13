Barbara E. “Sue” Cottle Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 16 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Barbara E. “Sue” Cottle, 64, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mrs Cottle was born February 22, 1953, in Amarillo, Texas, a daughter of Joseph B. and Charlotte J. Easton Profanchik.

She was a homemaker.

She leaves her husband, Ernest K. Cottle, Sr., whom she married July 3, 1981; children, Ernest K. Cottle II, Gerald Banks, Jr., Kandice (Marcus) Morgan, Belinda Banks Profanchik and Tina Sherene; brother, Johnny (Michelle) Profanchik; 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a special grandson, Khalei Thorton Cottle whom she reared and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and William Profanchik and a granddaughter, Tracee Banks.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

