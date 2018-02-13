Bruce Edward Coxson Obituary

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (Formerly Vernon, Ohio) – Bruce Edward Coxson, age 83, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 in Delray Beach, Florida.

He was born on September 22, 1934, in Masury, Ohio, a son of Pauline E. (Stowe) and Perry E. Coxson, Sr.

Bruce was a 1955 graduate of Vernon High School and served in the Heavy Mortar Company, 145th Infantry Regiment, 37th Division, Ohio National Guard, of Warren, Ohio from 1955 until 1962 when he was honorably discharged.

He was employed with General Motors until he retired in 1996.

On July 7, 1956 he married Eileen Marie Nashtock.

Bruce was a lifelong resident of Vernon, Ohio and 45-year member of Rock of Grace Church where he was a board member and a Royal Ranger leader.

He volunteered at the Kinsman Food Bank until he moved to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2016. He was involved in the community as a baseball and basketball coach along with being a basketball referee.

He enjoyed reading about history, taking walks, watching sports, taking road trips, winters in Florida and spending time with his family. Bruce was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Joseph Badger Braves.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Eileen; two brothers, Perry Coxson, Jr. and Elmer Coxson and three sisters, Velda Maple, Shirley Draa and Sandra Lazier.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce Michael Coxson and Scott (Sandi) Coxson; four daughters, Sharon (Chris) Carlson, Kimberly (Ray) Willey, Melinda Dean and Sherry Willey; 13 grandchildren, Suzanne, Mason, Callie, Casie, Ashley, Emilee, Trent, Allen, Cory, Jessyca, Brandon, Raquel and Clayton and three great-grandchildren, Caydence, Keeton and Shaelyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at Rock of Grace Church, 6745 State Route 5, Kinsman, Ohio.

Private burial will be in Vernon Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Kinsman Food Bank (Nesface), P.O. Box 474, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman is handling the arrangements.