Charles “Bob” R. Gay, Jr. Obituary

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Charles Robert “Bob” Gay, Jr., 56, of Mecca Township, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at his residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born January 2, 1962 in Youngstown, the son of Charles R., Sr. and Kathy June (Brown) Gay and had lived in the area all his life.

Bob worked as a mechanic and in maintenance.

He enjoyed building models, working on cars and his grandchildren.

He is sadly missed by his mother, Kathy Gay-Wolfe of Mecca; three children, Raymond Charles Gay of Mecca, Anthony David Gay (fiancée Erica Luedtke) of Tampa, Florida and Chelsey Lynn Gay of Warren; three grandchildren, Phillip Franklin Gay, Ava Monroe Gay and Ariel Sophia Adams and his former wife, Veronica Johnson of Orwell.

His father precedes him in death.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at the Moose Lodge in Mecca.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.