Attorney Charles E. Wern, Jr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Attorney Charles Edward Wern, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side following a brief illness on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

He was born November 11, 1932, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Charles E Wern, Sr. and Mary (Lyke) Wern.

He was a 1950 graduate of Vienna High School, Duke University 1954, where he played both basketball and baseball and Ohio Northern Law school 1959.

Chuck served in the U.S. Army for two years from 1954-1956.

He married the love of his life, Maureen Ann McGlone on November 24, 1990. They shared a long and happy marriage filled with love, respect and laughter.

There was nothing in the world that gave him more pride then his three children, all of whom followed his footsteps and entered the Practice of Law. Chuck practiced law in the Warren area for over 57 years. His practice focused on estate planning and corporate law.

After his military service, he played professional baseball and basketball in Europe for two years before returning to the states to attend law school.

His passion for sports never faded. He coached JFK baseball and golf, he was an avid golfer winning several area events including the TCC Club Championship. He was the co-chair for two of the LPGA tournaments when the tour was coming to the valley. He never ceased the enjoyment of competition. He was an avid reader and thrived on the mental challenge of playing bridge, gin, poker and Texas Hold ‘Em. He crossed off a big “Bucket List Item” when he became a minority owner of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. For the past 18 seasons Chuck and Maureen hosted over 50 Scrapper players. He “loved the game”.

Chuck always believed you have an obligation to support your community whenever the opportunity presents itself. He lived that philosophy, serving on numerous committees and events throughout his life in the Mahoning Valley. Specifically, he served over a span of 20 years on the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation, serving as its Chairman for three different terms. He served as both and past and present Chairman of the Warren Commerce Industrial Park, which has recently been renamed the Charles E Wern, Jr., Commerce Park. He was a Trustee of Warren General Hospital for several years, Chair of the Blessed Sacrament Building Fund Drive, Chairman and Trustee of the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra Association, Trustee of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley and most recently served on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross.

He was a recipient of the American Heart Association’s “Heart of The Community” award honoring heart patients who give of their time and talent to the community.

He will be deeply missed by his wife; three children and eight grandchildren, Atty. Happy (Atty. Giovanni) DiCenso, Luca, Rocco and Valentina of Pepper Pike, Atty. Charles E Wern III, (Melissa) Chase, Cole and Clay of Denver, Colorado, Atty. Theodore (Ted)(Georgia) Wern, Evan and Owen of Chicago ILllinois; his sister, Marjorie Turner, Gillette, Wyoming; in-laws, James McGlone, Struthers, Kitty (William) Brown, Canfield, John (Sally) McGlone, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Michael (Lori) McGlone, Boardman, Ohio, Matthew (Judi) McGlone, Canfield, Ohio, Lorraine McGlone, Hudson, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Peg and Joe McGlone; his brother-in-law, Joseph McGlone; a niece, Jaqueline Turner; nephew, Chet Turner; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends may call Friday, February 16, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

In lieu of flowers Chuck requested donations to the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra Association, The American Red Cross, the JFK Athletic department or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Dr Christopher Chuirazzi, MD and Dr Carlos Ricotti and the staff of Warren Medical Specialists for years of loving and supportive care. Additionally, they would like to thank the Staff of Ohio Living Hospice for tender, respectful and gracious care in his final days.

