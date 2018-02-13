Dominic A. Sposetti Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, February 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, for Dominic A. Sposetti, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, February 13.

Dom was born December 24, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Lucille Papale Sposetti.

He was a 1961 graduate of East High School and was proudly crowned the prom king his senior year.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Dom held the rank of Specialist E.S. at Fort Dix, New Jersey, A Company Special Troops.

He was employed at Westinghouse Electric for 19 years until it closed in 1982. He then went to work for Covelli Enterprises until 2002.

Dom loved spending time with his granddaughter, Alyssa, who he adored.

He enjoyed cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes and the Minnesota Vikings.

Dom was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church in Campbell.

His wife and the love of his life, the former Linda Joachim Sposetti, whom he married March 4, 1967, passed away June 4, 2014.

Dom leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons, Dominic Sposetti (fiancée, Angela) and stepdaughter Emma, all of Austintown and Michael (Debra) Sposetti of Struthers and his granddaughter, Alyssa.

Dom was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Linda.

The Sposetti family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, February 18 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

